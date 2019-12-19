Home

Reaney Raymond Herbert Passed away on
2nd December 2019, aged 87
Beloved husband of Christine, a very special dad to Craig and Sarah,
a lovely father-in-law to Alison,
a dear grandad to Tom, Luke, Charlotte and Dexter, and a loving brother to Joyce, Graham and Anita.
We will all miss you desperately.
A service to celebrate
Raymond's life will be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
27th December at 11:15am.
No flowers please.
Donations to the Alzheimer's Society
may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Dec. 19, 2019
