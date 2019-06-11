Home

POWERED BY

Services
T W Birks & Son Limited (Deepcar, Sheffield)
100 Manchester Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S36 2RE
0114 288 5555
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
13:00
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Pearson

Notice Condolences

Raymond Pearson Notice
PEARSON Raymond On 4th June 2019 after an illness borne with great dignity and in the excellent care of Alpine Lodge, Raymond,
aged 87 years of Stocksbridge.
Beloved husband of Marion,
loving father of Kay and Richard,
very dear father in law of Richard. Proud and loving grandfather of Harry, Mary, Theo and Bethan.
A dear brother and uncle.
Funeral Service at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 20th June at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated for
St Luke's Hospice for which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to T W Birks & Son,
100 Manchester Road, Deepcar,
S36 2RE.
Published in The Star on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.