PEARSON Raymond On 4th June 2019 after an illness borne with great dignity and in the excellent care of Alpine Lodge, Raymond,
aged 87 years of Stocksbridge.
Beloved husband of Marion,
loving father of Kay and Richard,
very dear father in law of Richard. Proud and loving grandfather of Harry, Mary, Theo and Bethan.
A dear brother and uncle.
Funeral Service at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Thursday 20th June at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated for
St Luke's Hospice for which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to T W Birks & Son,
100 Manchester Road, Deepcar,
S36 2RE.
Published in The Star on June 11, 2019
