|
|
|
NEWSOME Raymond Peacefully on June 13th, aged 81.
Beloved husband of Lilian.
Much loved dad of Russell & Darrell
and grandad of Josephine.
Robert & Vera, Mick & Janice,
Wib & Linda, Val and
nephews & nieces.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel, on Wednesday 3rd
July at 2pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if wished, made payable to 'Chesterman Unit NGH' may be sent to John Heath & Sons
Ecclesfield Funeral Home
206, High Greave S5 9GQ.
Published in The Star on June 27, 2019
Read More