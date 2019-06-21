|
GREEN Raymond On 2nd June 2019, passed away peacefully in hospital.
A dearly loved husband of the late Janet Patricia Green, much loved dad of Elizabeth, loving brother to Joan and the late Jack Green.
Service and Cremation to take place
on Friday 28th June 2019 at 12:30pm
at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel, then afterwards at The Malin Bridge Inn, Holme Lane, Sheffield 6. Flowers to John Fairest Funeral Home, 10-56 Penistone Road, Sheffield S6 1LQ. Donations can be given on the day or sent direct to Macmillan Cancer Care.
You will be sadly missed.
Always in our hearts.
Sleep tight, God Bless
Published in The Star on June 21, 2019
