Kelly Ray Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family around him on 26th September 2019, aged 75. Beloved husband of Pam,
loving dad of Shaun & Chris, Zoe,
India & Andrew and the late Phillip,
and grandpa to Caspian.
Service and cremation to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 4th October at 9.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations are being collected for Intensive Home Care Nursing. Please send cheques payable to 'Peace Funerals' to Peace Funerals, Gleadless Mount, Sheffield, S12 2LN
Published in The Star on Oct. 1, 2019
