|
|
|
GREAVES Ray Sadly passed away at his home
on March 15th, 2019 aged 78 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Brenda
Much Loved Dad of Cheryl, Mark,
Andrew and Darren.
Loving Father in law, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Thursday April 4th at 3.15pm.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in memory of Ray
made payable for St.Luke's Hospice to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More