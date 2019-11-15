|
|
|
WILD Phyllis Passed away peacefully
in hospital on the
6th of November 2019
aged 88 years.
Wife of the late John, Mum of John and Beverley and much loved grandma.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday 22nd November 2019, 10am, Abbey Lane Chapel followed by burial
in the cemetery. Donations if desired can be made for Dementia UK & Alzheimer's UK for which a box will be available at the service c/o
Barry Pritchard Funeral Service,
88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 2875852.
Published in The Star on Nov. 15, 2019