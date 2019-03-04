|
|
|
Skidmore (née Skelton)
Phyllis Suddenly in the
Northern General Hospital on
23rd February, aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Mostyn, much loved mum of Vicky, mother in law to John, a cherished nan of Hannah, loving great nan to
Finley and Lilly also a dearly
loved sister and sister in law,
who will be missed greatly by all.
Funeral service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th March at 11:45 am.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice can be given on the day or sent c/o: J.F. Knight Independent Family Funeral Directors,
339 Handsworth Road, Sheffield,
S13 9BP.
Published in The Star on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More