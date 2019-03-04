Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.F. Knight Funeral Director Services
339 Handsworth Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9BP
0114 288 0603
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Skidmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Skidmore

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Skidmore Notice
Skidmore (née Skelton)
Phyllis Suddenly in the
Northern General Hospital on
23rd February, aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Mostyn, much loved mum of Vicky, mother in law to John, a cherished nan of Hannah, loving great nan to
Finley and Lilly also a dearly
loved sister and sister in law,
who will be missed greatly by all.
Funeral service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th March at 11:45 am.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice can be given on the day or sent c/o: J.F. Knight Independent Family Funeral Directors,
339 Handsworth Road, Sheffield,
S13 9BP.
Published in The Star on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices