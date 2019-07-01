HOLBERRY Philip Passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 11th 2019,

in the Northern General Hospital,

aged 67 years.

Loving Husband of Jackie.

Much loved Dad of Tracy and Andy,

a loving Grandad to Lauren, Olivia, Mason, Chloe and Lewis.

Also a Brother to Dave, Margaret

and family.

Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Monday 8th July

at 11.00am.

Flowers or any kind donations to WPHCC may be given on the day or sent to W Simpson and Son,

103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield, S2 2SP.

Everyone is welcome to join the family after the service at the Sheffield Works Dept, Sports and Social Club,

Heeley Bank Road.



Many a tear I've shed since I lost you,

Many more will continue to fall.

You took my happiness with you.

The happiest hours of all.

Love from your devoted Wife Jackie

x x x



In life I loved you dearly.

In death I love you still

In my heart I hold a place,

That only you could ever fill.

Miss you so much Dad.

Your loving Daughter Tracy x x x



Loving and kind in all his ways,

Upright and just to the end of his days;

Sincere and kind, in heart and mind,

Beautiful memories, he left behind.

Miss you loads Dad, your loving Son Andy and Daughter in Law Sara x x x



It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you didn't go alone.

As part of us went with you,

The day God took you home.

From your loving Grandchildren, Lauren, Olivia, Mason, Chloe and Lewis x x x



A silent thought, a secret tear,

Keeps the memory ever dear,

Time eases the edge of grief,

Memory turns back every leaf.

Love Lee, Karen, Jane, Tony and Family x x x



Going to miss you so much.

From Paul Published in The Star on July 1, 2019