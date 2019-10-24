|
|
|
Smith Peter Gordon Peacefully in hospital on
20th October, aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of the late Gay, loving father of Mandy and Julie. Beloved grandpa to Christian, Franziska and Kelly and the boys.
Loving sister in law of Zandra Mary.
Funeral Service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th October at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable to The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP.
Published in The Star on Oct. 24, 2019