G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
1-13 Camping Lane
Sheffield , South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
13:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Peter Smith Notice
SMITH Peter 1943 - 2019
Queens Scout, Gymnastic coach and judge, World traveller, Adventurer, Gardener,
Lover of life and Family man.
Peter Smith, husband of Ann,
father of Elizabeth and Ann-Marie, quietly passed away on 29th July 2019, aged 76 at his home in Meersbrook.
It has been a privilege to love and be loved by such a kind, warm hearted, thoughtful, mischievous, fun loving and generous gentleman.
He will be truly missed by all his family and friends.
The service will be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday
12th August 2019 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Myeloma UK may be sent to G & M Lunt Ltd. 1-13 Camping Lane, Abbey Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Aug. 5, 2019
