Sewell Peter Edward Passed away peacefully surrounded
by his family on 16th February 2019 in Northern General Hospital, aged 90 years. Treasured and dearly loved husband of June, loving and caring dad of Lesley and husband Michael, grandpa to Rachel & Neil, Leigh & Jane, pompa of Freya and Harrison.
Funeral service at City Road Crematorium at 2.30 pm on
Tuesday 12th March. Family flowers only please, donations to Alzheimer's Society may be made on the day.
Published in The Star on Mar. 7, 2019
