SANDALL Peter Passed away peacefully
on the 30th October 2019,
aged 84 years.
Peter will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Tuesday 26th November at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations towards
The Ramblers Association would be gratefully received; a collection box
will be available at the crematorium.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare, 649-651 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. Telephone 0114-2670351.
Published in The Star on Nov. 19, 2019