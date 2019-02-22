Home

Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
15:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
LAX Peter Passed away peacefully
on the 5th February,
aged 81 years.
Loving husband, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend. Service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday, 1st March 2019 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only but donations may be given to the Renal Units at the Northern General Hospital or Alzheimer's Research UK.

Goodnight and God bless,
my kind, dear Pete.
You were the wind beneath my wings.
I will love you always
and miss you forever.
Wait for me.
from your loving wife Pauline

Forever in our hearts
from loving sister Olive,
brother-in-law Dennis and family
Published in The Star on Feb. 22, 2019
