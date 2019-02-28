Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
14:45
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Ibbotson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ibbotson

Notice Condolences

Peter Ibbotson Notice
IBBOTSON Peter Aged 81 years.
Peacefully on
Thursday 14th February 2019. Treasured husband of Jean,
loved and loving father of
Lucie and Jonathan, father in law of Ashley and Rachel, deeply loved grandad of Isobel, Jacob, Chloe,
Olivia and Mollie.
Funeral service to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March at 2.45pm. Afterwards everyone welcome at the Hillsborough Club, Bradfield Road. Family flowers only please but donations gratefully accepted payable to Macmillan Palliative Care Unit at N.G.H.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.