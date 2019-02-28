|
|
|
IBBOTSON Peter Aged 81 years.
Peacefully on
Thursday 14th February 2019. Treasured husband of Jean,
loved and loving father of
Lucie and Jonathan, father in law of Ashley and Rachel, deeply loved grandad of Isobel, Jacob, Chloe,
Olivia and Mollie.
Funeral service to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March at 2.45pm. Afterwards everyone welcome at the Hillsborough Club, Bradfield Road. Family flowers only please but donations gratefully accepted payable to Macmillan Palliative Care Unit at N.G.H.
Published in The Star on Feb. 28, 2019
