Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Greaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Greaves

Notice Condolences

Peter Greaves Notice
GREAVES Peter Gordon (Pete) Passed away peacefully in hospital
after a long battle with cancer on
12th March, aged 67 years.
Who will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April at 12.30pm.
Flowers or donations if preferred made payable to SHC Fund 5363
(For Macmillan Palliative Care Unit, Northern General Hospital)
may be sent to John heath & Sons, Earsham St, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.