GREAVES Peter Gordon (Pete) Passed away peacefully in hospital
after a long battle with cancer on
12th March, aged 67 years.
Who will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April at 12.30pm.
Flowers or donations if preferred made payable to SHC Fund 5363
(For Macmillan Palliative Care Unit, Northern General Hospital)
may be sent to John heath & Sons, Earsham St, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Mar. 18, 2019
