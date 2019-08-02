GODHARD Peter Passed away in Woodland View on 22nd July 2019 aged 78 years.

Precious husband of Marilyn,

much loved Dad of Melanie, respected father-in-law of Peter, adored Grandad of Molly and a dear brother.

Service and Interment at City Road Cemetery on Friday 9th August

at 2.30pm.

Flowers or donations payable to Woodland View may be sent to

W Simpson & Son,

103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP



It's hard to believe you're

no longer here.

Words cannot describe how this makes me feel...

You've passed on to the other side,

though I still wish you could be here with me...



You were a remarkable man ~

Dependable, loving and caring...

You were the centre of my world.

You were one in a million to me...

You made me laugh,

You made me smile ~

You were my companion and dear friend...

You were a wonderful husband from beginning to end.



Forever will you live on, in my heart

and mind.

Forever will you live in my thoughts

and never die.

With love always, I remember you,

With fond memories, I think of you...

I'm grateful for the times we had together ~

I'll cherish my memories of you forever.



From your heartbroken wife Marilyn. Missing you x x



We little knew that morning,

That God was going to call your name,

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we do the same.



It broke our hearts to lose you,

You did not go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.



You left us precious memories,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you,

You are always by our side.



Our family chain is broken,

And nothing seems the same,

But as God calls us one by one,

The chain will link again.



From your ever loving daughter Melanie, son-in-law Peter

and granddaughter Molly

With all our love x x x Published in The Star on Aug. 2, 2019