|
|
|
Eccles Peter Passed away peacefully in Balmoral Care Home on
20th July 2019, aged 79 years.
A loving dad to Patricia,
grandad to Daniel & David and
uncle to Karen, William & Wayne.
Funeral service to take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 11:45am. Family flowers only please, donations to St. Lukes Hospice
may be given on the day.
Deep in our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
From Patricia, Daniel, David
& son in law Roger.
If tears could build a stairway
and memories a lane,
We would walk to Heaven
and bring you back again.
R.I.P the best uncle ever.
Love Karen, Jon, Josh & Jack xxxx
Published in The Star on July 25, 2019