Duncum Peter Passed away peacefully in hospital on February 14th 2019, aged 89 years.
Husband of the late May, dad of Jill, Andrew and Gail, grandad of Kirsty, Michelle, Vicki, Rebecca, Eleanor
and Joe, great grandad of Katrina,
brother of the late Miles and Trevor.
Funeral service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on March 18th at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice may be given on the day or sent c/o G & M Lunt,
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019
