CRAIG WILD Reverend Peter Former Rector of
St. Bartholomew's Parish Church, Maltby, passed away with his family by his side on
Thursday 21st November 2019,
aged 64 years, now reunited
with his beloved wife Dhoe.
A requiem mass for the repose
of his soul will be celebrated at
St Bartholomew's Parish Church, Maltby, on Wednesday 11th December at 1.00pm.
'May he rest in peace and rise in glory.'
No flowers please.
Donations in memory of Peter for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice may be given to the funeral director or sent
c/o Lorraine Mickle,
Maltby Independent Funeral Service, 17-19 Morrell St. Maltby S66 7LL
Published in The Star on Dec. 3, 2019