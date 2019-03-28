Home

Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00
Grenoside, North Chapel
Peter Bingham

Bingham Peter Passed away suddenly in hospital on 16 March with his loving family by his side,
aged 74 years, loved husband of Marilyn, treasured dad of David & Lisa, father-in-law to Eleanor & Dean, precious grandad to Jack, Luke & Louise, much loved brother to Ann & Brian, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Service & Cremation at
Grenoside, North Chapel on
Monday 8 April at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired can be made on the day to AcctSheffield.org.uk -
A Sheffield based Autism Charity.

Gone from our sight,
but never from our hearts.
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
