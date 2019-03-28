|
Bingham Peter Passed away suddenly in hospital on 16 March with his loving family by his side,
aged 74 years, loved husband of Marilyn, treasured dad of David & Lisa, father-in-law to Eleanor & Dean, precious grandad to Jack, Luke & Louise, much loved brother to Ann & Brian, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Service & Cremation at
Grenoside, North Chapel on
Monday 8 April at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired can be made on the day to AcctSheffield.org.uk -
A Sheffield based Autism Charity.
Gone from our sight,
but never from our hearts.
Published in The Star on Mar. 28, 2019
