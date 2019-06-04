Home

Arnold Funeral Service (Marlow)
21-23 Little Marlow Road
Marlow, Buckinghamshire SL7 1AH
01628 898866
Pauline Kerry Notice
KERRY (née Görner)
Pauline Mary Passed away peacefully in Wycombe Hospital, Buckinghamshire,
on 18th May 2019, aged 87 years.
Much missed wife of Paul and
mother of Richard, Gillian and Claire.
Funeral service to take place on
11th June, at 1 pm, at St Peter's Church, Marlow, Buckinghamshire, SL7 1NQ.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if you wish, may be made to the NSPCC, c/o Arnold Funeral Service, 21-23 Little Marlow Road, Marlow,
SL7 1HA, Tel: 01628 898866
Published in The Star on June 4, 2019
