JOHNSON (née Myers)

Pauline (Paula) Anne On 15th of September 2019,

aged 84 years. Formerly of Stocksbridge. Passed away in Victoria Hospital, Blackpool after a long illness.

Loving Wife of Roy and Mother of Steven and Howard. Grandmother of Ben and Rebbeka. Great Grandmother of Reon, Maya, Alex and Esme Rose.

She will be greatly missed by all

her family and friends.



I have lost my friend, my wife,

Who was the light of my life.

The girl I met when she was seven.

I hope the Lord has her safe in Heaven.



Paula and Roy ran the Off Licence, Bolsover Street, The Hole in the Wall,

Saville Street and The Silver Fox, Stocksbridge before retiring to Blackpool.



Funeral & Cremation at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 11.45. Family flowers only please.

Donations for the British Heart Foundation would be appreciated.

A box will be available at the service.

All enquiries to W J Hoyland & Co.

0114 2390632 Published in The Star on Sept. 27, 2019