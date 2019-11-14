|
|
|
Grayson Née Corbridge
Pauline Rita Passed away peacefully in Weston Park Hospital on
5th November 2019. Pauline was the dearly loved wife of the late Tony,
much loved mum of Mark and Lesley, mother in law of Nick and Bernice
and devoted granny to Ryan,
Ben, Adam and Luke.
Family and friends are
invited to the Funeral Service at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Monday 25th November 2019 at 11:00am. Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu of flowers
to Cancer Research UK,
may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Nov. 14, 2019