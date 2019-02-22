|
|
|
GOULD Formerly Cummings
Pauline Passed away peacefully in
hospital on February 14th, 2019,
aged 80 years. Beloved Wife of Victor.
Much loved Mum of Carolyn, Sandra, Pam and Elaine. Dear Mother in law of David and a treasured Grandma.
A Celebration of Pauline's life will be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Tuesday March 5th at 2.00pm.
Family Flowers only please, if you would like to make a donation in memory of Pauline made payable for
Macmillan Palliative Care Unit
or Cancer Research UK to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Feb. 22, 2019
