Hoing Paul Anthony Happy birthday to our wonderful son.



To our son Paul Anthony,

8 Birthday's without you.

We still find it hard to cope without you, we just feel numb, so we are sending you this same heartfelt message

on your 48th birthday.



No matter where we go Son,

No matter what we do,

The sun will never rise or set,

Without a thought of you.



With each and every film we watch

and songs we listen to,

never a day will pass us by

without we think of you.

If we could just have you back,

if only for a day, then maybe for a little while, this pain would go away because it still hurts so much to think our lovely son at rest, because you weren't just wonderful, you simply are the best.



Will miss you so much our

Paul Anthony. Love Mum & Dad xxx Published in The Star on July 25, 2019