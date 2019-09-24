Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Harvey

Memories Condolences

Paul Harvey Memories
HARVEY Paul Loving and treasured memories of my dear husband Paul who passed away one year ago today.

Beloved friend and brother-in-law
to Patty, Tom, Ged and Tracey
and dearly loved, amazing,
and much missed uncle to
Tabitha, Phoebe and Liam.

There's a special Angel in Heaven,
Who is a part of me,
Though it broke my heart to lose him,
He's where God wants him to be.
He touched the hearts of many,
Like only Angels can,
A wonderful, selfless person,
A kind and loving man.
So I send this special message,
To Heaven up above,
Dear God please bless my Angel,
And give him all my love.

A joy and privilege to love and be loved by such a kind and wonderful man.
Miss you beyond words Paul,
until we are together again.

Love you beyond measure,
always and forever.
Catherine xxxxxxxxx
Published in The Star on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.