J.F. Knight Funeral Director Services
339 Handsworth Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9BP
0114 288 0603
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
19:15
Church of the Mother of God
Abbeydale Road
View Map
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00
Church of the Mother of God
Abbeydale Road
View Map
Patrick Haslam Notice
Haslam Patrick Graham (Formerly of Osborn Mushet Tools). Peacefully at home on
11th September, Patrick, aged 84.
The beloved and devoted husband of Maureen, a much loved father of Patricia, Peter, Matthew and the late Michael, a proud and loving grandpa and great grandpa, also bother of Paul and the late Michael.
To be received into the Church of the Mother of God, Abbeydale Road on Wednesday 25th September at 7.20pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday
26th September at 12.00noon, followed by interment at Wisewood Cemetery, Loxley Road. Family flowers only, donations for St. Luke's Hospice
would be appreciated and may be given on the day or sent c/o J.F. Knight Independent Funeral Directors,
339 Handsworth Road, S13 9BP.

Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2019
