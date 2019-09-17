|
Haslam Patrick Graham (Formerly of Osborn Mushet Tools). Peacefully at home on
11th September, Patrick, aged 84.
The beloved and devoted husband of Maureen, a much loved father of Patricia, Peter, Matthew and the late Michael, a proud and loving grandpa and great grandpa, also bother of Paul and the late Michael.
To be received into the Church of the Mother of God, Abbeydale Road on Wednesday 25th September at 7.20pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday
26th September at 12.00noon, followed by interment at Wisewood Cemetery, Loxley Road. Family flowers only, donations for St. Luke's Hospice
would be appreciated and may be given on the day or sent c/o J.F. Knight Independent Funeral Directors,
339 Handsworth Road, S13 9BP.
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Sept. 17, 2019