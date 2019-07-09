|
|
|
COWAN Patrick James
(Paddy) Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, July 1st 2019, aged 73 years. Formerly of Cavanakill, Whitecross,
Co. Armagh, N. Ireland.
Much loved Father to Patrina,
Father in law to Geraint,
Loving Grandad to Niamh and Cerys and Brother to Martin, Malachy
and the late John. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at City Road Crematorium on Monday
15th July 2019 at 1.45pm.
No flowers by request please. Donations in memory of Patrick for St.Luke's Hospice (Sheffield) may be given at the Service or; www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
rememberingpaddy.
Published in The Star on July 9, 2019