Williams (née Mather)

Patricia (Pat) Fell to sleep for the last time

22nd May 2019, aged 76 years.

Devoted wife of Gary, beloved mum, step-mum, nan & great nan.

Service St Swithun's Church, Fairleigh on Thursday 13th June 1.45pm followed by committal at City Road Crematorium at 2.30pm. Donations if desired can be left at the service for St Luke's Hospice.

'Peace after pain'



My wife, almost 50 years ago you sank into my heart and settled there.

All my love Gary x



Our mum, our lovely mum, beautiful face, loving heart, caring hands.

Cherished memories of a

woman of steel.

Our hearts are broken, but we take comfort you are no longer in pain -

with love Jimmy, Lorraine, Jackie, Julie, Trish, Lisa and Warren x



Our step-mum, after a long battle your now peaceful and free - with love

Ross, Charlie, Mark, Colette

and the late Harvey x



Our nan. No one can fill your place,

I hope the Angel's know what

they have gained x



Our great-nan. We will look for you dancing in the sky x



My sister, you lost your battle.

Never forgotten.

Love you - Mags and family x Published in The Star on June 10, 2019