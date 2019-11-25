Home

John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00
Sacred Heart Church
Hillsborough
Turner (née Gallagher)
Patricia Mary Peacefully on 20th November in the Limes Care Home, formerly of Spoonhill Road. Beloved wife of the
late George, much loved mum of Christopher and Julie, dear
mother-in-law of Susan and John, dearly loved Nan of Dominic, Katie, Alison, Robert and Bridgette and very dear Grannan of Daniella, Raphael, Gabriel, Ezekiel, Jessica, Ellie, Edward and Charlotte.
Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Hillsborough on
Tuesday 3rd December at 11.00am, followed by interment at Bradfield Churchyard. Flowers or donations payable to Yorkshire Cancer Research may be sent to Jason Heath, John Heath & Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS

Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Star on Nov. 25, 2019
