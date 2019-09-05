|
|
|
SUTTON (née Linfoot)
Patricia Passed away in Hospital
21st August 2019, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Dave.
Much loved Mum of Nick, Nigel and Kim. Loving Mother-in-Law to Tanya and a special Nannan and Great Nannan. Dearly loved Sister to Terry and the late Mave.
Funeral Service to be held at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September at 2.30pm.
Kind donations in memory of Pat for the Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield S2 2SP
Published in The Star on Sept. 5, 2019