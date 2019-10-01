Home

RICHARDSON Patricia What once was
such a happy day
Brings many painful sorrows
A day when silent tears are shed
For all our lost tomorrows.
No special birthday cards or gifts
Just a message fond and true
To say that not a day goes by
That I don't think of you.
And as time passes by it seems
That you're missed more and more
But I know you're with my dad now
And you are being cared for.

Happy Birthday in Heaven, Mum.
Not forgetting your Wedding Anniversary on 5th October.

From your devoted daughter Kathryn, son-in-law John, and loving grandchildren Jonathan, Bradley, Sadie and Jimi x x x x x x
Published in The Star on Oct. 1, 2019
