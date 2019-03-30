Home

Patricia Richardson

Memories Condolences

Patricia Richardson Memories
Richardson Patricia 'Mother' is such a simple word
But to me, there's meaning
seldom heard
For everything I am today
My mother's love showed me the way
I'll love my mother all my days
For enriching my life in so many ways
She set me straight
and then set me free
And that's what the word
'Mother' means to me
All my love this Mother's Day
From your devoted daughter
Kathryn and son in law John.

Love you always, Nan.
Love from
Jonathan, Bradley, Sadie, Jimi and Abi
x

Remembering my loving
wife on Mother's Day
From your everloving husband, Jim
x
Published in The Star on Mar. 30, 2019
