Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30
St Patricks RC Church
Sheffield Lane Top
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Rawden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Rawden

Notice Condolences

Patricia Rawden Notice
Rawden Patricia Mary Aged 89 years,
of Ecclesfield, Sheffield.
Passed away peacefully on the
10th of November.
Beloved wife of the late Ted,
wonderful mother of Chris, Steve, Jane, Helen and Ged. Much loved sister, mother in law, aunt and grandmother.
Requiem Mass at
St Patricks RC Church, Sheffield Lane Top, on Wednesday the 27th November at 10:30am.
Private burial at
Shiregreen Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given on the day to CAFOD
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Herries Road, 0114 2852984.
Published in The Star on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -