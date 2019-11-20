|
|
|
Rawden Patricia Mary Aged 89 years,
of Ecclesfield, Sheffield.
Passed away peacefully on the
10th of November.
Beloved wife of the late Ted,
wonderful mother of Chris, Steve, Jane, Helen and Ged. Much loved sister, mother in law, aunt and grandmother.
Requiem Mass at
St Patricks RC Church, Sheffield Lane Top, on Wednesday the 27th November at 10:30am.
Private burial at
Shiregreen Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given on the day to CAFOD
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Herries Road, 0114 2852984.
Published in The Star on Nov. 20, 2019