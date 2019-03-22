Home

Patricia Levesley Notice
LEVESLEY (nee Partoon)
Patricia Ann Passed away peacefully in hospital
on March 17th, 2019 aged 75 years.
Beloved Wife of Ted.
Much loved Mum of Joy, Lyn, David
and the late Kay. Loving Mother in Law, Nannan and Great Nannan
The Funeral Service will take place
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday March 29th at 9.00am
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Pat made payable for Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity to
H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane,
Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Mar. 22, 2019
