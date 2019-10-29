Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Patricia Hynd

Patricia Hynd Notice
HYND (Née Ibbotson)
Patricia Passed away after a long illness on October 25th 2019 aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Frank.
Much loved mum of Tony, Ann and Andrew. Also a dear sister to Ian
and sister in law to Jean.
Funeral service at
City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday November 5th at 11:00 am.
At Patricia's request no dark clothes or suites to be worn, wear something bright and casual, also no flowers please but donations for the RNIB may be given or sent to W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.

Sadly Missed
Published in The Star on Oct. 29, 2019
