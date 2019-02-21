Home

HARDISTY (Nee Hobson)
Patricia Mary (Pat) Passed away peacefully
at her home on
February 12th, 2019, aged 75 years.
Beloved Wife of Harold.
Much Loved Mum of Carol.
Dear Mother in law of Stephen.
Loving Sister of Judith
and the late John.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Grenoside Crematorium
North Chapel on Friday March 1st at 11.00am. No flowers by request please, donations in memory of Pat made payable for The British Red Cross Equipment Service
to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Feb. 21, 2019
