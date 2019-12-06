|
|
|
Easter (née Booth)
Patricia Mary Aged 83 years, peacefully
on 2nd December at home.
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mum of Helen and very dear mother-in-law, nan and great nan.
Service at Sacred Heart Church, Hillsborough on Thursday
12th December at 11am, followed
by interment at Rivelin Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, if wished, donations payable to Arthritis Research UK may be sent to
Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons,
Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Requiescat in Pace.
Published in The Star on Dec. 6, 2019