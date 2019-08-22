|
|
|
Dunwell Patricia Helen Sadly passed away on July 30th 2019,
aged 82 years.
Much loved Wife of Roger,
Mum of Steven and Ruth,
Nan of Jade, Isaac, Joshua and Scarlett, Sister of Jennifer
and the late Pauline and Auntie.
Committal service to take place at
City Road Crematorium on Wednesday September 4th at 1:45pm followed
by a Thanksgiving Service at Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane,
Aston at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Patricia for United Christian Broadcasters or Sheffield Royal Society For The Blind may be given on the day or sent to
H Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on Aug. 22, 2019