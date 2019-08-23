Home

John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:15
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Patricia Crawshaw Notice
Crawshaw (née Harrison)
Patricia Peacefully at Bridgedale House, Sheffield on 18th August,
aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard and devoted mother to William.
She will be much missed
by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 29th August at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to Weston Park Cancer Charity may be sent to Jason Heath,
John Heath and Sons, Earsham St,
S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Aug. 23, 2019
