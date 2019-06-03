Home

Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
14:00
St Catherine of Siena
Richmond Road
Committal
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
15:00
Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel
Barlow (nee Bennett)
Patricia Passed away peacefully
on 21st May aged 80,
surrounded by her family.
Loving wife of the late Brian,
beloved mother of Jane and Rachael, and a cherished mother in law
and grandmother.
Service at St Catherine of Siena, Richmond Road on
Tuesday 11th June at 2:00 p.m.
followed by committal at
Grenoside Crematorium
North Chapel at 3:00 p.m.
Family flowers only,
donations can be given on the day.
Loved and missed always.
Published in The Star on June 3, 2019
