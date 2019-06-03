|
Barlow (nee Bennett)
Patricia Passed away peacefully
on 21st May aged 80,
surrounded by her family.
Loving wife of the late Brian,
beloved mother of Jane and Rachael, and a cherished mother in law
and grandmother.
Service at St Catherine of Siena, Richmond Road on
Tuesday 11th June at 2:00 p.m.
followed by committal at
Grenoside Crematorium
North Chapel at 3:00 p.m.
Family flowers only,
donations can be given on the day.
Loved and missed always.
Published in The Star on June 3, 2019
