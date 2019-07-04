|
NEIL Pat and Derick Pat (née Davy) passed away on
19th June 2019, aged 84 years.
Derick passed away on 25th June 2019, aged 86 years.
Much loved Mum and Dad of Linda, Gary, Susan and Craig, dearly loved Mother and Father-in-law of Tracy and Lisa, devoted Grandparents and
Great-Grandparents and a dear Sister and Brother.
Pat and Derick's Funeral Service will take place at St Chad's Church,
Linden Avenue on Thursday 11th July at 2.30pm followed by cremation
at Hutcliffe Wood at 3.30pm.
At the family's request,
bright colours to be worn.
Donations for Dementia UK and C.O.P.D. may be left after the service
or sent to W Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP
Published in The Star on July 4, 2019