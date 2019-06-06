|
WILSON (nee Fisher)
Pamela Passed away on
18th May 2019 peacefully at home, aged 87 years.
Much loved wife of the late John, mother of Joanne and John, and grandmother of Daniel, Nathan and Theo. Dear mother-in-law, cousin, aunt, and good friend to many.
Former licensee at The Rising Sun, Nethergreen and The Masons Arms, Crookes.
Funeral service to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 14th June 2019 at 10.30am.
Donations for St Luke's Hospice, in lieu of flowers, will be collected on the day, or may be sent to Michael Fogg,
Funeral Directors, 27 Woodhouse Road, Sheffield S12 2AY.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2019
