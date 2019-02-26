Home

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
15:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Pamela Skyes Notice
Skyes (née Taylor)
Pamela Aged 82 years of Jordanthorpe and former hairdresser.
Died on 17th February in hospital
after a short illness.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon,
loving mum to Amanda and Lee, irreplaceable gran of Joel and Lola
and a devoted sister.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished made payable either to "Sheffield Hospitals Charity Fund
No. 5203" or "Age U.K. Sheffield"
may be sent to Adam Heath,
John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham St, S4 7LS
Published in The Star on Feb. 26, 2019
