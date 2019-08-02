|
|
|
MARSHALL (née Bentley)
Olga Former Licensee and Manageress of The Buccaneer and The Wapentake, sadly passed away on
Saturday 27th July 2019, aged 92.
Beloved wife of the late Arnold.
She will be deeply missed by her sons Garry, Andrew and Glen, daughter Alison, daughters-in-law Alison, Diane and Clare, son-in-law Dave and grandchildren Steve, Chris, Brad, Charlotte, Emma, Oliver,
Jessica and Sarah.
RIP to a special Mum and Grandma.
Family flowers only and donations to Dementia UK via
John Heath & Sons.
The funeral will be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday 14th August at 1.15pm and
afterwards at The Phoenix, Ridgeway.
All are welcome and please feel free to wear something blue.
Published in The Star on Aug. 2, 2019