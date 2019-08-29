|
|
|
THURSTON (Formerly Johnson)
née Hardwick
Norma Ruth Passed away in Fulwood Lodge Nursing Home on
August 15th 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Doug Thurston. Loving mum of Russ and Kath and loved grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren in Canada.
Loving step mum to Derek and Sue and loved grandma to Matthew, also a loving sister to Tony and Betty.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday
4th September at 11.15am.
Flowers or donations for Dementia UK may be given on the day or sent c/o
G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Rest in Peace
Published in The Star on Aug. 29, 2019