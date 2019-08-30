|
Charlesworth Norma Peacefully at home on
24th August, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mum of Zoe and Ian,
loving nan of Matt, Amy and Alex
and a dear nanny Norma to her
great grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held at Mosborough Methodist Church on Friday 6th September 2019 at 11 am.
Family flowers only, however, donations for St. Luke's Hospice may be given on the day or sent c/o: J F Knight Funeral Directors, 339 Handsworth Road,
S13 9BP.
'Love you'
Published in The Star on Aug. 30, 2019