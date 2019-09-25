CARTWRIGHT (née Hobson)

Norma Passed away peacefully in the Northern General Hospital on 11th September, aged 85 years.

Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 1.15pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers for

St. Luke's Hospice may be sent

c/o G & M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.



A light went out on earth for us the day we said goodbye,

And on that day a star was born,

the brightest in the sky,

Although we said goodnight, God bless,

It's comforting to know,

Your love's still shining down on us and shall never go,

We hold you tightly in our hearts and there you will remain,

And one day when the time is right, then we shall meet again.

From your loving husband Brian, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Published in The Star on Sept. 25, 2019